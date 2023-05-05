Truck and trailer stolen from Winn-Dixie in The Villages

A truck and trailer were stolen from a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages.

The truck and trailer were stolen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Winn-Dixie on Old Camp Road at Lake Sumter Landing.

The truck is a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 white and gray with rust, a black brush guard, and a white spotlight on top. The trailer is a 2017 carry-on single-axle open trailer. In the bed of the truck were two leaf blowers, one hedger, one weed eater, one backpack sprayer (all STIHL brand), a blue iPhone 12 and a pink YETI.

Anyone with information or who may have seen this truck or trailer should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 2712