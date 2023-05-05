82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 5, 2023
type here...

We all need to cooperate on the roadways to make it home safely

By Villages-News Editorial

Whether you’re walking, riding a motorcycle or bicycle, or driving a vehicle with any number of wheels, we all interact with each other on Florida’s roadways. We are all responsible for sharing the road to ensure the safety of ourselves, vulnerable road users, and others.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), along with safety campaign partners the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), The Florida Trucking Association (FTA), and AAA Florida are launching the May “Share the Road” safety campaign.

Roads are dangerous, and through every interaction with each other, FLHSMV, FHP, and our safety campaign partners are asking the public to think about safe driving practices and small interactions that create a significant impact.

“The members of the Florida Highway Patrol respond to preventable crashes daily,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Simple driving decisions such as driving the speed limit, using turn signals, or maintaining a safe following from other vehicles all play a role in creating safer roads for everyone, and a safer Florida.” 

Every mode of travel carries its own set of dangers. Let’s make it home safely by working together while on Florida roadways and practicing safe and courteous driving.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gates are broken over and over again

A Village of Hacienda resident laments the fact that some gates are broken over and over again. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can’t stop the smokers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says you can’t do much to stop the smokers.

Thank you to Good Samaritans who helped me at Savannah Center

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a couple of Good Samaritans who stepped in to help at Savannah Center.

Traffic problems will only get worse in Sawgrass Grove area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident warns that traffic problems will only get worse in the Sawgrass Grove area.

Here’s an answer to no bag drop complaint at golf course

A staffer at the Southern Oaks golf course has a solution for a Villager who complained because there is no bag drop there.

Photos