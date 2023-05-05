We’re playing down almost to dirt

To the Editor:

The gentleman made the comment about exactly how the pricing is up. It truly is and I find it interesting that now the Developer of championship courses is making money every year with another increase. I know that a large variety of courses outside The Villages are a much better value for golf with burgers and beer, as well. Their courses are beautiful. The Villages doesn’t reseed almost ever. We play golf down to almost dirt.

Are they totally restricted on funding to maintain the courses?

Stephen Werner

Village of Rio Grande