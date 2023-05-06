80.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 6, 2023
DoorDash driver with pants unzipped found with adult sexual toys in his car

By Staff Report
Christopher Adam Swarthout
A DoorDash delivery driver was arrested after he was found with his pants unzipped and with adult sexual items in his car.

Christopher Adam Swarthout, 48, of Summerfield, was found at about 1 a.m. Thursday in a black Nissan with a Tennessee license plate in the parking lot of a business plaza at 3261 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The “front zipper of his jeans was completely rolled down, exposing his undergarments,” the report said.

Swarthout said he is a DoorDash delivery driver and claimed he had pulled over to rest. He said the vehicle was a rental, but could not provide any rental documentation. The registration documents he offered to the officer had “inconsistencies.”

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle.

A “plethora of adult sexual items” were found in a bag next to the driver’s seat. Two syringes containing fentanyl and methamphetamine were also found in the vehicle.

The New York native was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond

