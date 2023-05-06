Funeral set for part-time Villagers killed in plane crash

A funeral has been set for part-time Villagers killed in a plane crash.

Robert and Sandra Denton, who split their time between The Villages and Michigan, were killed whern their single-engine Cessna 177B crashed in a field April 26 near Watkinsville, Ga. Both couples were pilots and were described as “seasoned” flyers. They were within 15 minutes of their destination when their plane went down in a field owned by the University of Georgia. They had flown out of the airport in Leesburg.

A celebration of life and visitation for the Dentons are set for 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Community House in Birmingham, Mich. A memorial service will be held May 20 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 801 Shore Dr. in Williamsburg, Michigan.

The couple had a home in the Village of Tamarind Grove which they purchased in 2012. They also had homes in Clare and Williamsburg, Mich.

The Oakland Press in Michigan reported the Dentons met at the flying club at Wayne State University, and were avid pilots who married Nov. 8, 1968, raising their family in Rochester, Mich.

They founded Robert A. Denton, Inc. in 1974 and started making load cell sensors to expand the measurement capabilities of crash test dummies, and accurately collected data on a large scale. The company grew and today is known as Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Rebecca) Denton, Jay (Amy) Denton and Jonathan (Brenna) Denton; grandchildren Nolan, Claire, Norah, Henry and Cole; siblings Ron (Carole) Denton, Nancy (Victor) Lisabeth and John (Lori) Hulyk; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan Chapter 99s, 51109 Glen Hollow Ave., Canton, Mich. 48188, the Wayne State University Biomechanics Department at giving.wayne.edu/donate, or the Father Fred Foundation at fatherfred.org.