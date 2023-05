To the Editor:

We are very lucky to have a governor who can keep Florida flourishing and prevent the moral decay espoused by a bullying Disney. They have had enough corporate welfare. Clueless people like Marsha Shearer can do us all a favor by going back to New York or whatever left-wing haven she came from. They ruined their states and now come down here to ruin Florida. Please go now.

Jim Kosar

Village of Bradford