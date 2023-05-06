80.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Lights could help prevent gate crashes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My daughter lives in a gated community in Orlando. Many time during our visits, we saw their gates inoperative because of cars/trucks breaking them off. Since then, the company that handles the gates has installed a string of bright colored lights on the bottom of the gate arms. Problem solved, as people now are much more aware that their is a gate arm and the position that it is in.
Even as a resident of St. James and aware of the arms, I still have problems because of the sun/ shade from trees and plain old not paying attention. I can see how these gates get knocked off. I would suggest taking your worst auto gate and add bright lights to the bottom of the arm. There is already electricity at the site because the gate arm is activated by a electric motor that operates the arm.

David Hartger
Village of St. James

 

