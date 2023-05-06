Shuttered restaurant across from The Villages sold as part of $4.5 million deal

A shuttered restaurant across from The Villages has been sold as part of a $4.5 million deal.

Burke’s BBQ on County Road 466A was part of the nearly 20 acres purchased by Evolve Fruitland LLC, a subsidiary of Greensboro, N.C.-based Evolve Cos. The property was sold by T.D. “Tim” Burke who formerly operated the barbecue restaurant which closed in 2019. Burke is the son of JC Burke, who owned much of the land along County Road 466A and was the founder of Burke’s Tree Farm.

Evolve Cos. is heavily invested in the construction of apartment buildings. The intense need for apartments for workforce housing with proximity to The Villages appears to have been a good fit for Evolve Cos.

The barbecue restaurant has remained vacant for several years. The City of Fruitland Park sued Burke, claiming he failed to honor a commitment to hook up to the city’s water and sewer systems and install a fire hydrant outside his eatery. Burke claimed an underground hose running from a nearby private swimming pool could be used to provide water to fight a fire.

In a 2014 interview with Villages-News.com, JC Burke said he owned 85 acres on County Road 466A and had recently purchased an additional 10 acres on Micro Racetrack Road.