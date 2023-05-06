Village of Charlotte resident grateful for help she received

To the Editor:

At 8 p.m. this week my 2020 car decided to quit running while I was traveling south on Buena Vista Boulevard. I was in the middle lane close to 466A. A nice gentleman who works for The Villages Charter School along with another gentlemen driving a white truck tried to jump my car and pushed it to the inside lane. Community Watch placed cones around my car and contacted the sheriff’s office to wait with me until AAA arrived. After 2 1/2 hrs and no tow truck, the deputy contacted a tow truck for me and they were there in 20 minutes. I just want to say that I could not live in a better place. The Villages has the BEST STAFF to keep us safe! Thank YOU to all who stopped and asked if I was alright (at least a dozen people).

Beverly Mathis

Village of Charlotte