Villager to lose driver’s license after sipping booze-laced coffee creamer in DUI crash

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter woman will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving crash that sent her to the emergency room.

Denise Lehman Henretta, 60, who lives on Ternberry Forest Drive, this past week in Sumter County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Henretta was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 8 on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Missoula, Mont. native got out of her vehicle and began walking around, prompting a deputy to notice she was “slightly unsteady on her feet,” the report said. When the deputy spoke to Henretta, he noticed she had “the odor of alcohol emitting from her breath,” the report said. It “got stronger” as she spoke.

Henretta participated in field sobriety exercises, leading the deputy to conclude she was impaired. During an inventory of her car, a coffee creamer bottle was found under the driver’s seat. It contained a liquid which had “the odor of alcohol.” Henretta said she started drinking around 9:30 a.m. and stopped drinking at noon. She said she had been drinking vodka.

Henretta was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital ER at Brownwood where she consented to a blood draw as part of the DUI investigation. Six hours later, after she was released from the medical facility, she provided breath samples that registered .046 and .045 blood alcohol content. The deputy noted that six hours had gone by before the samples were taken and she was “more than likely over the legal limit at the time of the crash.”