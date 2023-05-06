Villagers don’t want pickleball courts in rental community in their backyards

Residents of The Villages don’t want pickleball courts to be allowed in a rental community in their backyards.

Residents of the Village of Pinellas are worried about the incessant noise that would be coming from pickelball courts at the Townhomes at Powell, to be located on 12.74 acres of land .12 miles east of the intersection of Powell Road and County Road 142. The project will include six two-story apartment buildings and six two-story townhome blocks, for a total of 132 residential units. The complex would also include a dog park, clubhouse and pickleball courts.

George and Lori Eggers attended a community meeting a year ago with the developer of the project and said they were promised there wouldn’t be any pickleball courts. The couple said they are well aware of “the constant noise pickleball courts can produce” and contend it could become a “nuisance.”

Their neighbor, Heidi Naidamast, agrees.

“Noise levels so close to a peaceful residential area disturbs more people than it serves. We already have the maddening sound from Eisenhower Recreation Center’s pickleball courts, which is further away but audible at a level to disturb,” Naidamast said.

Villager Carole Ostrowski said the noise from pickleball could make it unbearable for her.

“I do not want to be placed inside my home with that terrible noise at all hours of the day and evening,” she said. “If you do not feel it is not a loud game, sit outside a rec center in The Villages near a pickleball court and see how long you last.”

The Townhomes at Powell project is on the agenda for the Wildwood Commission when it meets at 9 a.m. Monday, May 8 at City Hall.