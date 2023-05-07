74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 7, 2023
type here...

Pauline Mayo Gregory

By Staff Report
Pauline J. Mayo Gregory
Pauline J. Mayo Gregory

Mrs. Pauline J. Mayo Gregory, age 91, of Summerfield, FL passed away October 7, 2022. She had been a resident there since 1998.

Born in Pittsfield, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Orette Duchesneau Mayo. Educated in the local schools, Pauline was a 1949 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Pauline was initially employed at the G.E Ordnance System until she and her late husband Winthrop W. Gregory, Jr., began their family. Later, returning to the work force, she became employed as a front end clerk at Harry’s Supermarket for 18 years, retiring in 1992.

A former communicant of St. Charles, she enjoyed dining out with her friends, gardening, doing Crossword puzzles and especially loved to travel.

Her Husband of nearly 45 years, Win Gregory, Jr., whom she married May 10, 1952, died March 9, 1997.

She is survived by her son, William P. Gregory and his partner, Kim Rice, of Dalton, her brother-in-law, Philip F. Gregory and his wife, Rita Gregory of Pittsfield, and another sister-in-law, Glenda “Poochie” Gregory also of Pittsfield, 2 grandsons, Ryan J. Gregory and his fiancé Shonda, and Kyle N. Gregory, and his fiancé Michelle, a granddaughter, Mackenzie E. Rice, a grandson, Aubrey Cummings and Pauline’s 2 great-grandchildren, Tayden and Laniyah Gregory. Additionally, Pauline is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her family would like to extend a special and heartfelt Thank You to Pauline’s niece, Valerie Newman, who provided terrific care to her over the years.

Pauline was predeceased by her son, James M. Gregory, who died October 2019, and her 6 siblings, Bobby, Ray, Bernie, Helen, Lucille and Shirley and her brother-in-law, Richard Gregory.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday May 9th at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, pastor emeritus, and a cousin of Pauline’s late husband, Win Gregory, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to “HospiceCare in the Berkshires” and mailed to the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of Charlotte resident grateful for help she received

A Village of Charlotte resident is extremely grateful for all the help she received when she had car trouble. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I’ll side with DeSantis over Disney

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident says he’ll side with Gov. Ron DeSantis over Disney.

Lights could help prevent gate crashes

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to lights on gate arms in another community. The lights seem to be preventing gate strikes.

Retirees’ incomes have not kept pace with rising costs in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident contends that retirees’ incomes have not kept pace with rising costs in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz is probably rolling over in his grave

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz’s dream has been sacrificed on the altar of greed.

Photos