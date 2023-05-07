Pauline Mayo Gregory

Mrs. Pauline J. Mayo Gregory, age 91, of Summerfield, FL passed away October 7, 2022. She had been a resident there since 1998.

Born in Pittsfield, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Orette Duchesneau Mayo. Educated in the local schools, Pauline was a 1949 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Pauline was initially employed at the G.E Ordnance System until she and her late husband Winthrop W. Gregory, Jr., began their family. Later, returning to the work force, she became employed as a front end clerk at Harry’s Supermarket for 18 years, retiring in 1992.

A former communicant of St. Charles, she enjoyed dining out with her friends, gardening, doing Crossword puzzles and especially loved to travel.

Her Husband of nearly 45 years, Win Gregory, Jr., whom she married May 10, 1952, died March 9, 1997.

She is survived by her son, William P. Gregory and his partner, Kim Rice, of Dalton, her brother-in-law, Philip F. Gregory and his wife, Rita Gregory of Pittsfield, and another sister-in-law, Glenda “Poochie” Gregory also of Pittsfield, 2 grandsons, Ryan J. Gregory and his fiancé Shonda, and Kyle N. Gregory, and his fiancé Michelle, a granddaughter, Mackenzie E. Rice, a grandson, Aubrey Cummings and Pauline’s 2 great-grandchildren, Tayden and Laniyah Gregory. Additionally, Pauline is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her family would like to extend a special and heartfelt Thank You to Pauline’s niece, Valerie Newman, who provided terrific care to her over the years.

Pauline was predeceased by her son, James M. Gregory, who died October 2019, and her 6 siblings, Bobby, Ray, Bernie, Helen, Lucille and Shirley and her brother-in-law, Richard Gregory.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday May 9th at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, pastor emeritus, and a cousin of Pauline’s late husband, Win Gregory, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to “HospiceCare in the Berkshires” and mailed to the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.