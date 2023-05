To the Editor:

While sympathetic to the cost of everything going up in The Villages, I wonder what people think should be done. Complaining about the cost of golf and all the amenities that you shouldn’t have to pay for because you don’t use them, if not you then who? You don’t complain about your property values going up do you? Maybe it’s time to sell and move to a nice smaller adult park. No one was promised a gold-plated retirement.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood