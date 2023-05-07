Villager ripped off after trying to help man and his family 

A Villager was ripped off after trying to help a man and his family.

The 72-year-old woman had allowed 28-year-old Genesis Rosado of Summerfield, his girlfriend and their two children to move in with her at her home on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. They moved in Jan. 1, but she asked them to leave on Jan. 31.

On the day they moved out, she noticed that her Regions bank card and $125 in cash were missing from her purse.

The woman had started noticing suspicious activity on her account in December and had asked her bank to send her a new card. She never received the card. She had given her key for her box at the postal facility to Rosado, so he could pick up her mail, as she is struggling with medical conditions.

A detective began looking into the case and the woman identified fraudulent charges for Cash App transfers, Playstation Network charges, an Amazon charge, as well as charges at the Walmart in Summerfield and ULTA Beauty in Lady Lake. Video from Walmart and ULTA Beauty linked Rosado to the fraudulent charges. In addition, he placed an online order with Walmart listing the Villagers as the purchaser, but designated the order would be picked by him, and the order included his name, phone number and email address.

The New York native was arrested this past week on multiple warrants charging him with fraud. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $14,000 bond.