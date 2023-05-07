83.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Villager sentenced to time served after arrest in car dealership dispute

By Staff Report
Linda Lincoln
A 72-year-old Villager has been sentenced to time already served after her arrest last year during a dispute at a local car dealership.

Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, had been arrested Oct. 25 on a trespassing charge at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Lincoln was arrested in November after skipping a court date in the case. She served two weeks in the Lake County Jail after the second arrest.

Lincoln was back in Lake County Court this past week and pleaded no contest to a charge of trespassing. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay court costs.

She had skipped another court date and a warrant had been issued for her arrest, but in this past week’s hearing the judge agreed to set aside that bond forfeiture.

