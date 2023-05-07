Villager who fixed illicit trim color seeks forgiveness of $2,300 fine

A Villager who has successfully fixed an illicit trim color at her home is seeking forgiveness of a $2,300 fine.

Charlotte Bergandi of 713 Megan Circle in the Village of Silver Lake was fined for the pink trim at her mint green home. She inherited the home in 2011 from her parents, who purchased it in 1986.

In February, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors found that the home was out of compliance.

A complaint had been received in November about the color of the home and blue paint at the end of the driveway. The driveway was not in violation, but it was determined by Community Standards that the trim color was not in compliance with the color palette.

She has had the trim repainted white and the home is now in compliance.

However, she is facing $2,300 in fines which accrued while she was out of compliance.

Community Standards has indicated to the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors, which will render a decision in connection with the fines, that the department had no costs associated with the case, other than about $150 in staff time and filing fees. The VCCDD board is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Last month, Bergandi spoke out before the board, expressing her dissatisfaction with how her case has been handled.

“The whole process needs to be revamped,” she said.

