We need speed bumps to slow down gate crashers

To the Editor:

I’ve only moved here a year ago, and all I keep hearing is what to do about the gates. We don’t need flags or lights on the bar, what we need are speed bumps. People need to slow down, and I think speed bumps could solve this problem. Everyone slows down in the tunnels that have them. Why not test it out?

We love it here, and hate to see all the accidents and near misses that happen, especially when the gates are broken. Hopefully this could work, because the stop signs next to the broken gates aren’t working.

Joe Pennock

Village of St. Johns