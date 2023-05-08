Big ticket items included in amenity budget

Some big ticket items are being included in the amenity budget for south of County Road 466 in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday reviewed the 2023-24 amenity budget which assumes total revenues of $91 million. The bulk of the revenue, more than $84 million, will come from amenity fees paid by residents south of County Road 466.

The money is used for operation of recreation centers, Community Watch, the gates, public safety services and administrative services.

Some of the big ticket items include:

• $5.1 million for replacement of heating/air conditioning units

• $2.7 million for golf course renovations and another $375,000 for bunker replenishment

• $534,100 for pool renovations

• $50,000 for a new pontoon boat for the Recreation Department and $30,000 for a trailer for the boat.