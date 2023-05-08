DUI suspect found unconscious after crashing into fence post

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found unconscious after crashing his vehicle into a fence post.

Christopher Karangis, 52, of Wildwood, was found at the wheel of a green Dodge Challenger at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and County Road 202 in Oxford where he had crashed into a fence post, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

A deputy knocked on the window “multiple times” in an attempt to wake up Karangis. He was “very confused.” The engine was running and the car was in drive.

Karangis indicated he was on his way home from a casino. It appeared he had been drinking. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed a previous drunk driving conviction in New York and a pending drunk driving case in Pennsylvania.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.