I will take Disney management over DeSantis’ mismanagement

To the Editor:

In response to reader who has sided with Gov. Ron DeSantis, I find it hard to believe that is his very naive take on governmental overstepping it’s authority.

We live in Vero Beach. I wish that a company like Disney would come here and get things functioning in a logical way. The state is mismanaged from all angles. We live on the Indian River. It is polluted. The sewer and septic systems are outdated and they leech contaminates. We also have unfettered use of chemical leeching from lawn care companies.

Deciding to use the power of the office of the governor to get even with a company because they disagree with a homophobic policy is wrong. I wish that the Legislature would focus on issues that have real impact on peoples’ lives. Our homeowners’ policy has been cancelled twice because of the carrier leaving the state because of the cost of litigation down here.

Well if you ask me there are two problems right there that need fixing. Now a new law will cripple agriculture and construction by making it a felony to hire immigrant workers. We have horses. That industry only functions with immigrant labor.

Michael Roberts

Vero Beach