Michigan man apprehended on I-75 in stolen flatbed Ford

A Michigan man was apprehended in a stolen flatbed Ford on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The white 2005 flatbed truck, which had been reported stolen in Hillsborough County, was spotted at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on I-75 traveling north near the State Road 44 exit, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. There were salt bags and a blue wheel barrel in the back of the truck. Despite the deputy activating his lights and siren, the truck kept going and did not stop until he was forced to do so by other traffic on the roadway which came to a stop.

A deputy pulled out his weapon and ordered the driver, 24-year-old Marquan Terrell Brent of Detroit, to the ground. A check revealed his Michigan driver’s license has been suspended. It appeared Brent had been drinking and a half-filled bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka was found near the driver’s seat. Brent struggled through field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude police, driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $16,500 bond.