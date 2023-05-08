New signal to go into flashing mode at U.S. 301 and Peppertree lane in Wildwood

Signal construction is almost complete at Peppertree Lane/County Road 124A at U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

The intersection improvements include converting it to a signalized intersection and adding capacity by extending the U.S. 301 northbound left turn lane to get onto Peppertree Lane.

The traffic signal is scheduled to go into flashing operation beginning on Wednesday, May 10 and continue until the signal is fully operational on May 17. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling U.S. 301 and Peppertree Lane/County Road 124A during the flashing operation.

Drivers should keep in mind that a flashing red signal is the same as a stop sign and a flashing yellow signal means to proceed with caution.