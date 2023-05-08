82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 8, 2023
type here...

Questions remain about the Million Dollar Mile walking trail

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Interesting! Just read the article that the The Villages has just received bids to completely refurbish two golf courses for approximately $1.2 million. One costing $632K the other $650K. That scope of the work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the courses.
My rhetorical question is where did all the money go when they built the “Million Dollar Mile” walking trail by Lake Miona Recreation Center?
If they are doing an entire golf course for less then it cost to build that trail it makes me wonder who’s pockets got lined with money.

Mark Corner
Village of Duval

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why I chose Del Webb over The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains why he chose that community over The Villages.

We need speed bumps to slow down gate crashers

A Village of St. Johns resident suggests that speed bumps could prevent many of the gate accidents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many Villagers complaining about rising costs

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends too many Villager are complaining about rising costs.

Village of Charlotte resident grateful for help she received

A Village of Charlotte resident is extremely grateful for all the help she received when she had car trouble. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I’ll side with DeSantis over Disney

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident says he’ll side with Gov. Ron DeSantis over Disney.

Photos