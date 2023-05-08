Questions remain about the Million Dollar Mile walking trail

To the Editor:

Interesting! Just read the article that the The Villages has just received bids to completely refurbish two golf courses for approximately $1.2 million. One costing $632K the other $650K. That scope of the work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the courses.

My rhetorical question is where did all the money go when they built the “Million Dollar Mile” walking trail by Lake Miona Recreation Center?

If they are doing an entire golf course for less then it cost to build that trail it makes me wonder who’s pockets got lined with money.

Mark Corner

Village of Duval