Monday, May 8, 2023
The Villages’ growth beginning to look like extermination of American Indians

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve been in The Villages since 2007 and I’ve seen the imbalance grow each year. Not only between the construction and the local wildlife/land, but between the two communities. Villagers used to embrace the local communities and make efforts to support and coexist with them. Now a toxic attitude of “the squares are for Villagers” and “too many locals in the grocery store and on the streets” has permeated what was once considered Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
It almost resembles how settlers to America stole, swindled, and cheated the native Americans out of their land. It needs to stop or we’ll all lose.

David Vece
Village of Sanibel

 

