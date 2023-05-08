82.7 F
The Villages
Monday, May 8, 2023
Woman arrested after interfering with police breaking up girl fight

By Staff Report
Marshay Edwards

A woman has been arrested after interfering with a police officer breaking up a girl fight in Wildwood.

Marshay Denise Edwards, 24, of Wildwood, was taken into custody Sunday at her home at 705 Kilgore St. She is facing a charge of resisting a police office

Five females had been involved in the altercation on May 2. One of the women had a loaded gun in her purse and was arrested. Edwards, who was not immediately taken into custody, had attempted to interfere with police who were searching the purse and ultimately found the Glock 17 Gen4 9mm handgun.

Edwards was already on probation through 2024 due to past criminal activity.

Edwards was arrested in 2021 after she was found in the trunk of a car.

Edwards was also arrested in 2021 after reportedly crashing a party. In 2020 she was arrested after pepper spraying a man as well as breaking the passenger side taillight and passenger side mirror of his 2007 Infiniti. In 2018, Edwards and another woman were arrested on charges of prescription forgery.

As a result of Sunday’s arrest, Edwards was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

