Angelo Christopher Uliano, 84, of The Villages, FL passed away on Monday, April 24th, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

He was born May 25th, 1938 in Queens, NY and moved to The Villages from Holbrook, NY in 2001. He retired from AT&T as a Computer Operator after a 30-plus year career at Chase Manhattan Bank. He was a sports enthusiast who loved to play basketball and softball. He was a superstar on The Villages Softball Leagues for many years. He was a devoted NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He also loved playing the horses and trying his luck at the slot machines.

He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elvie Uliano; three daughters, Linda Concha, Deana Luisi and Angela Uliano; son-in-law, Ralph Luisi; three grandchildren, Erika Concha, Nicholas Stone and Dominic Luisi and great-granddaughter, Mia Faith.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist Church on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at MichaelJFox.org would be appreciated.