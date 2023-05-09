Couple accused of attacking two women in road rage incident

A couple has been accused of attacking two women in a road rage incident.

Treston Harris, 37, and Cesly Coleman, 33, both of Summerfield, were arrested after the alleged attack Friday in the 17800 block of S. Hwy. 475 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

An argument broke out between the couple and the two women who were traveling in a four-door sedan. Coleman got out of the truck, reached into the sedan and struck one of the woman, leaving a small scratch on her neck. Coleman got back into the passenger side of the truck.

Harris proceeded to drive the truck forward, hitting the driver’s side of the sedan. He also hit one of the women with the truck, leaving her with “significant bleeding to the face” as well as injuries to her leg and back, the report said. The injured woman attempted to call 911, but Harris seized her phone and threw it into the woods.

Harris was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $15,000 bond.

Coleman, who was arrested in 2022 in a shoplifting incident at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge in The Villages, was arrested on a charge of burglary with battery. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $25,000.