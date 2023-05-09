Disney insider to offer peek behind the curtain at secrets of Magic Kingdom

Take a peek behind the magic of Disney leadership with Mary Flynn, author of “Disney’s ‘Secret Sauce’: The Little-known Factor Behind the Business World’s Most Legendary Leadership.”

Flynn, an award-winning writer, acclaimed international conference speaker and retired leadership program facilitator with the Disney organization, will share her experiences during a free adult program at the Lady Lake Library from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. For decades, Disney’s leadership model has been a topic of interest and fascination.

Though much has been written and taught about Walt Disney’s philosophy and practices, one essential element has been overlooked. Flynn’s book, as written by an insider, presents in detail for the first time the little-known truth that serves as yet another piece of Disney’s transformational thinking. For anyone aspiring to contribute to a better business model and an exceptional workplace culture, Flynn’s book is the place to start.

During her 14 years with the Disney Institute, the second most recognized training brand in the world, Flynn presented to top executives and CEOs, often sharing a convention platform with speakers that ran the gamut from Malcolm Gladwell to Tony Robbins and the President of AOL. Her subjects ranged from Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence and Service Excellence to Disney’s Approach to Hiring and Training, Corporate Storytelling and Creativity. Her training programs continue to transform organizations.