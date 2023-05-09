Lake Sumter Apartments resident arrested after police check trunk of his car

A resident of the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes was arrested after police checked the trunk of his car during a traffic stop.

Aaron Barry Copeland, 39, who lives at the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road in Lady Lake, was driving a brown Acura sedan at 11:45 a.m. Friday when an officer checked the vehicle’s license plate and found that the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Copeland’s license was suspended. Copeland had been arrested on a drunk driving charge in 2021 and on a cocaine charge in 2022.

Copeland consented to a search of the vehicle and an officer found a pipe with the residue of marijuana in the car’s trunk.

Copeland was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.