Loren G. Thompson

February 25, 1938 – May 2, 2023

Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31

Loren G. Thompson, age 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. He grew up in Northern Indiana and attended both Valparaiso Technical Institute and Purdue University. He retired from Bethlehem Steel as an electrical engineer before moving to Florida. He spent his time playing golf, cruising and square dancing.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund. 17330 US 441, Summerfield, FL 34491