The Villages
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Manager at McDonald’s in The Villages arrested with THC oil in her purse

By Staff Report
Kimberly Rachel

A manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in The Villages was arrested after THC oil was found in her purse.

Kimberly Rachel, 33, who lives on Micro Racetrack Road in Fruitland Park and is the manager of the McDonald’s at Colony Plaza, was a passenger in a black Dodge Charger at 8:19 a.m. Saturday that was pulled over on County Road 466A for failing to yield to a box truck, according to an arrest report from The Fruitland Park Police Department. The vehicle had also drifted from its lane of travel.

When the officer approached the vehicle during the traffic stop, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected. A search of Rachel’s purse turned up a vaporizer pen that held a clear cartridge containing a brown liquid, identified as THC oil.

Rachel was arrested on a charge of possession of THC oil. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

