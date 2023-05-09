Pedro J. Rodriguez

75.5 F
By Staff Report
Pedro J. “Pete” Rodriguez, a beloved brother, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, in his home in Summerfield, Florida.

Pete was born on February 17th, 1948, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, to Pedro and Providencia Rodriguez. He was a man of determination who sought out better opportunities for himself and his family, eventually settling in Pontiac, Michigan, where he worked at General Motors for 25 years until his retirement.

Pete’s sense of humor was one of his greatest gifts, and he had an infectious charisma that left an impact on everyone he met. He was a natural jokester who found joy in making others laugh. Pete was a dedicated father and provider who loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. He also had a passion for horse racing, music, travel, and food, and he often shared these interests with his loved ones.

Pete is survived by his sister Carmen “Nydia” Rodriguez and Evelyn Aviles, his daughters Renae (Brian) Stimach and Christina Rodriguez, and his beloved grandchildren Dominic Velez, Jordan, Lucas, and Alec Stimach. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he cherished.

To honor Pete’s wishes, a private viewing and cremation have taken place. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

