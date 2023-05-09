85 F
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Response to Del Webb Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Al Herling’s comment on purchasing at Del Webb rather than The Villages is food for thought.
A number of times, living here has made me feel like I’m indebted to “the company store.” And it’s not pleasant, at all. Had I known more about Del Webb, I certainly would have taken a tour there. I still may do so in the near future.
One caveat for Mr. Herling: a Board of Directors comprised solely of residents can, not infrequently, lead to gross mismanagement, financial ruin, and chaos.
I wish all of us the best of luck in both locales.

Nick Lananna
Village of St. Catherine

 

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

