Response to Del Webb Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Al Herling’s comment on purchasing at Del Webb rather than The Villages is food for thought.

A number of times, living here has made me feel like I’m indebted to “the company store.” And it’s not pleasant, at all. Had I known more about Del Webb, I certainly would have taken a tour there. I still may do so in the near future.

One caveat for Mr. Herling: a Board of Directors comprised solely of residents can, not infrequently, lead to gross mismanagement, financial ruin, and chaos.

I wish all of us the best of luck in both locales.

Nick Lananna

Village of St. Catherine