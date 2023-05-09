Sumter County changed thanks to The Villages

To the Editor:

Stop and think about it. Was it a lot cheaper when you first moved here? Well, try thinking back to 1987. We had more grocery stores in Bushnell, more restaurants, and a better way of life. THEN COMES IN THE VILLAGES! Our taxes went from $18 a year to $500+ a year. Then we lost all of our wonderful grocery stores to BIG FANCY GROCERY STORES and alas, we couldn’t keep up with the cost of traveling and buying food.

Oh, then we have the gas prices going so high, that sure didn’t help with all of the doctors’ appointments, hospital visits etc. So, YES, we feel your pain. What do we do to survive, WITHOUT. Oh, and we don’t play golf, so sorry for your inconvenience.

Carolyn Weiher

Southern Sumter County