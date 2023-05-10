78.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Customer arrested after noisy tirade and shoving police officer at bank

By Staff Report
Randall Troy Hayward
Randall Troy Hayward

A customer was arrested after a noisy tirade and shoving a police officer at a bank in Wildwood.

Randall Troy Hayward, 59, of Wildwood, at about noon Monday was at the Truist Bank at 406 S. Main St. when he began arguing with bank staffers and causing a disturbance, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A manager asked Hayward to leave the bank, but he refused.

When a police officer arrived at the bank, Hayward began screaming, “This is my (expletive) bank! I shouldn’t have to leave.” Hayward shoved the police officer, yelled more profanities and walked off the premises. He returned a short time later and demanded the officer’s badge number. Hayward became “belligerent and verbally combative.”

The Truist Bank on Main Street in Wildwood
The Truist Bank on Main Street in Wildwood.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Hayward had been arrested in 2020 after spitting on his father. In 2014, he was arrested with marijuana.

