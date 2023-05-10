92.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Driver who sipped vodka and orange juice found on phone obstructing roadway

By Staff Report
Kelly Sue Dutton
Kelly Sue Dutton

A driver who admitted sipping vodka and orange juice was found on her phone with her vehicle partially obstructing a section of U.S. 301.

Kelly Sue Dutton, 54, of Ocala, was at the wheel of a vehicle that was found at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and County Road 204 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Dutton, who was on her phone, told a deputy that she was lost and trying to look up directions to her friend’s house.

Dutton was slurring her words and had glassy eyes. She said she had consumed a single vodka and orange juice at about 4 p.m. that day, the report said.

Dutton struggled to maintain her balance throughout field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .249 and .248 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for obstructing the flow of traffic. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

