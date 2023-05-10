Mother arrested after cops called to Wildwood Elementary School

A mother has been arrested after law enforcement was called to Wildwood Elementary School.

A teacher noticed an 8-year-old student had suffered an injury to his eye, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Nicole Ingalls of Wildwood, “accidentally” hit him when she threw a perfume bottle at his 5-year-old sister.

The little girl said her mother threw the perfume bottle at her brother, hitting her “unintentionally.” She said her mother then picked up the perfume bottle and threw it at her brother, hitting him in the face. The little girl had a scabbed-over area near her hairline.

Deputies went to Ingalls’ home on Monday where she was arrested on two felony counts of child abuse. The Massachusetts native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.