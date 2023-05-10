Officials render decision on $2,300 fine over pink trim at house in The Villages

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors has rendered a decision on a resident’s request for forgiveness of a $2,300 fine over her home’s pink trim.

Charlotte Bergandi of 713 Megan Circle in the Village of Silver Lake was fined for the pink trim at her mint green home. She has repainted the trim and her home is now in compliance.

She ran up $2,300 in fines between March 14 and April 26, when her house was not in compliance.

Bergandi went to the podium on Wednesday and asked for forgiveness of the $2,300 fine from the VCCDD supervisors at their meeting at Savannah Center.

“I don’t think I should have to pay these fines,” she said.

Bergandi said she had been hospitalized during the time she was embroiled in the drama. She also complained that The Villages District government’s website did not clearly indicate how she could bring her home into compliance.

She did not find a receptive audience.

“What’s to stop everyone from doing this? Would we be setting a precedent?” asked VCDDD Supervisor Doug Tharp.

Supervisor Robert Chandler IV, who is the The Villages vice president for development, pointed out that Community Standards had properly followed its procedures in bringing the home back into compliance.

It was noted that Bergandi had been given 30 days to bring the home back into compliance, but she failed to meet the deadline.

Chandler made the motion to deny the request for the forgiveness of the $2,300 fine. The motion was seconded by Tharp and approved unanimously by the board.

Bergandi inherited the home in 2011 from her parents, who purchased it in 1986.