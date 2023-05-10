78.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Officials to hear plan for new outdoor dining concept in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

Officials will hear a plan for a new outdoor dining concept in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Lady Lake Town Hall, to hear a presentation for the Taste of Lady Lake development.

The applicant for the project is seeking the town’s blessing to rezone two properties from Mixed Low Density Residential (MX-5) to Planned Commercial (CP) to allow for restaurant uses with outdoor dining. The properties are located on West Lemon Street, north of County Road 466 and east of Clay Avenue. The properties are 0.78 acres and 0.68 acres.

This rendering shows a possible design for the eateries with outdoor dining
This rendering shows a possible design for the eateries with outdoor dining.
This map shows the proposed location of the Taste of Lady Lake
This map shows the proposed location of the Taste of Lady Lake.

The concept plan shows plenty of outdoor dining space and what appear to be a pair of eateries.

The property is owned by Hien Nguyen of Lake Panasoffkee.

The applicant is represented by LPG Urban and Regional Planners of Mount Dora.

