Officials to hear plan for new outdoor dining concept in Lady Lake

Officials will hear a plan for a new outdoor dining concept in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Lady Lake Town Hall, to hear a presentation for the Taste of Lady Lake development.

The applicant for the project is seeking the town’s blessing to rezone two properties from Mixed Low Density Residential (MX-5) to Planned Commercial (CP) to allow for restaurant uses with outdoor dining. The properties are located on West Lemon Street, north of County Road 466 and east of Clay Avenue. The properties are 0.78 acres and 0.68 acres.

The concept plan shows plenty of outdoor dining space and what appear to be a pair of eateries.

The property is owned by Hien Nguyen of Lake Panasoffkee.

The applicant is represented by LPG Urban and Regional Planners of Mount Dora.