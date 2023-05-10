Richard Johnson

Richard (Rick) Johnson, of The Villages, FL, and Powell, OH, left this world reluctantly and unexpectedly on April 16, 2023, after experiencing a medical emergency while on a bike ride. Rick was born on December 18, 1948, in Jaynesville, WI, to the late William and Edith (Ridler) Johnson. He grew up in New York, first in Chemung, then in Liverpool.

Rick loved and excelled at sports. He was a natural athlete, but also a devotee to learning and enhancing his knowledge and skills. When he was 11, he played on a Little League Baseball All-Star Team. His team was one game away from making it to the Little League World Series. Rick was the pitcher, and beat the best pitcher in his league, who was 12. His team, the Indians, won 2 to 1 with Rick pitching, and hitting two home runs to score both runs. Rick had several no hitter games during his Little League and high school career.

He graduated from Liverpool High School, in Liverpool, NY, in 1966, then attended OCC Onondaga Community College, in Syracuse, NY. While at Liverpool High School he excelled in baseball and played varsity football and basketball. Not everyone knows that he was offered a tryout at an MLB team’s summer camp, but he didn’t pursue that opportunity, so who knows if that could have changed his life’s trajectory.

Rick enlisted in the US Army in June of 1968 and was a member of the 5th Infantry Division. He spent a year in Germany and then received a deployment to Vietnam. He earned the rank of Sergeant during his enlistment and served as a Combat Engineer in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces while serving in Vietnam.

After his enlistment ended, Rick worked in construction and the oil business for a few years before deciding to embark on a career in insurance. He spent 30 years with Nationwide Insurance, including stints as an insurance agent, district sales manager, training department manager, regional sales manager, project director, and sales officer. He earned numerous prestigious awards during his career with Nationwide and attained the Chartered Life Underwriter designation. But equally important to him were the friendships he made during his career and the ways in which he mentored others as they pursued their own career development. After retiring from Nationwide, he partnered with his dear friend, Alan Baker, to form a consulting firm and did that for several years before decided he really wanted to be “retired.”

Again, the love of sports and competition was strong his whole life. He ran five marathons, played racquetball, handball, and pickle ball. He loved to hike, kayak, go camping and backpacking, and was thrilled to spend a night on the Appalachian Trail with his wife and dear friends. He was an avid cyclist, often biking 20+ miles at a time, and he was an excellent golfer. As his friends knew well, when playing golf, there always had to be “skin in the game.”

When he wasn’t participating in sports, he was watching! He was a fan of almost every sport, but some sports and teams were extra special. He was a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, closely followed Syracuse football and basketball, had season tickets to the Columbus Blue Jackets NHL team for ten years, and watched on TV events that he couldn’t see in person. He always said his saddest day of the year was the last game of the MLB World Series, because baseball would be over for a while.

He also loved to travel and had some fabulous adventures over the years with his wife, family and friends. About ten years ago he finally convinced his wife that they needed an RV, and off they went, exploring lots of interesting places, having numerous adventures, and meeting new friends during their trips.

Rick is survived by his wife, Joan (Collier) Johnson, his children, Erin Heinlen (Matt) of Newark, OH, Andrew (Brooke LaValley) of Columbus, OH, his stepdaughter, Rachelle Flowers (Jeremy) of Columbus, OH, his grandchildren Jackson, Eleanor, Zoey, Killian, and Fern, his brother, Bill (Sue) of Groesbeck, Texas, his sister, Cathy Milliman (Don) of Pottstown, PA, and numerous, much loved, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews, as well as many close and much loved friends. We are all grief stricken and so terribly saddened to lose this man who meant so much to us.

Services will be Thursday, June 1, 2023.

-At 10AM, a short military funeral honors ceremony will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH, 45428. Burial of ashes and a cemetery marker will be placed at his site at a later time.

-At 1PM, a Celebration of Life service will be held at the Whetstone Shelter, at The Park of Roses. For parking use this address: 3923 N. High Street, Columbus, OH, 43214. His friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend one or both of these services, however the Dayton service will be brief.