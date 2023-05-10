78.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Villager named to fill Developer’s designated seat on Amenity Authority Committee

By Meta Minton
Rich Cole
Rich Cole

A Villager has been named to fill the Developer’s designated seat on the Amenity Authority Committee.

Robert Chandler IV, who serves as The Villages vice president for development, has announced his resignation from the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

The interlocal agreement which established the AAC provides for the Village Center Community Development District to have a member serve on the AAC. Prior to Chandler being named to the AAC seat, it was held since its inception by Gary Moyer, the former vice president of development for The Villages.

Rich Cole, a resident of the Village of Glenbook, has been named to fill the vacancy created by Chandler’s resignation.

The 79-year-old native of Philadelphia who worked as an attorney, has long been active in Republican politics in The Villages.

Chandler will continue to serve as a supervisor on the VCCDD Board of Supervisors.

