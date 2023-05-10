78.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Villager who said he was ‘frustrated’ arrested in attack on 88-year-old mother

By Staff Report
Steven Michael Fisher

A son who admitted he was “frustrated” was arrested in an alleged attack on his 88-year-old mother at their home in The Villages.

Steven Michael Fisher, 68, was arrested on a felony charge of battery at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the home he shares with mother in the Village of Polo Ridge.

Fisher’s mother said he had grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her against her will, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Fisher claimed his mother has Alzheimer’s Disease, although she has not been diagnosed by a doctor. He said he had been “progressively becoming agitated” because of arguments with his mother. He admitted he had grabbed her by the shoulders “out of frustration because she would not listen to him,” the report said.

The Michigan native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.

