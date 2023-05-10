71.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 11, 2023
White ibis strutting along Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This white ibis exhibited full breeding colors as he strutted along the Hogeye Path looking for companionship. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos