Wildwood city manager to speak to LWV in The Villages

Wildwood’s city manager will speak later this month to the League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County.

City Manager Jason McHugh will speak to the group at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22 at the Manatee Recreation Center.

McHugh is at the helm of the rapidly changing community where a 20 percent annual growth rate is projected to have 38,000 residents by 2024.

In 2021 the city engaged Ayers Associates Inc. to complete a Downtown Master Plan to facilitate the redevelopment of downtown and prioritize projects.

McHugh will give an overview of this “community driven vision” for the City of Wildwood.

Seating will open at 9:45 a.m. Members of the general public will be welcomed at 9:55 a.m. as space is available. No Villages ID is required to attend.