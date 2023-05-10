Wildwood officials warn of possible temporary discoloration of water

Wildwood officials are advising residents that state-mandated maintenance on the city’s water system may result in intermittent elevated iron levels over the coming week.

According to City Manager Jason McHugh, the water tower on Huey Street will be taken offline temporarily, starting Sunday, May 14 for routine cleaning and inspection required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Water from other sources in the city’s system will be directed to that area, beginning Friday, so customers will not experience a service interruption.

Changes in water velocity, turbidity, and/or directional flow in sections of the line are likely to dislodge accumulated rust in older pipes, and some intermittent discoloration may result, particularly in the downtown, central, and west-side distribution areas.

Maintenance work is scheduled over five days, with the Huey Street tower projected to be back in operation by the end of next week, barring extenuating circumstances.

The city is systematically replacing older galvanized steel lines with polyethylene pipes that do not rust in an ongoing, multi-year project that is expected to reduce the occurrence of discolored water. Older properties in areas served by new mains may still experience rusty water, however, from other sections of the system or if the original residential pipes into the house from the city’s connection at the street have not been replaced by homeowners.

“We are doing everything within our power to minimize any inconvenience to customers,” said Assistant Utility Director Jason Martin. “Our crews will be working diligently to complete this maintenance as quickly as possible while ensuring our system meets every regulatory requirement and provides a safe, secure, and dependable supply of potable water.”

Residents who experience discolored water should call the Utility Department customer service office at 352-330-1336 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (352-330-1355 after hours) to report the issue.