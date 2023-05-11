Bought-and-paid for politicians living in The Villages are running the show

To the Editor:

Thank you Carolyn for saying it straight up.

For us that retired on our income from Sumter County in the past (prior massive development of The Villages) all the new taxes and the inflated housing market are killing us financially. Our incomes are nothing compared to all the northerns that have taken over. Although they think they did us a favor, they have by far caused more harm than good. And don’t forget, it’s the owners of The Villages that paid for the politicians to change our zoning, and break promises. South county has no representation compared to those who bought and paid for politicians, living in The Villages.

Terri Appel

Bushnell