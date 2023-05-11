Driver with horrible record nabbed while riding unlicensed moped

A driver with a horrible record was nabbed while riding an unlicensed moped on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Brian Dean Lea, 30, a former resident of the Village of Springdale now living in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, was spotted at about 9 a.m. Wednesday riding the black 2023 gas-powered motor scooter with no license plate traveling at about 30 miles per hour on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Lea admitted his driver’s license had been suspended for unpaid traffic fines. A computer check revealed numerous suspensions of his license due to refusal to submit to a breath test, a drug violation, failure to pay financial obligations, previous arrests for driving on a suspended license and failure to pay traffic tickets. His criminal history includes an arrest in 2021 after he tossed a cigarette from a car.

Lea was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of operating an unregistered vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,100 bond.