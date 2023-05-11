86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 11, 2023
type here...

Giant swallowtail butterfly pollinating flower in the Village of Dunedin

By Staff Report

This giant swallowtail butterfly was spotted pollinating a flower in the Village of Dunedin. Thanks to Bob Deraska for sharing!

Giant swallowtail butterfly pollinating flower in the Village of Dunedin
Giant swallowtail butterfly pollinating flower in the Village of Dunedin

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has helped improve the education level of the area

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that development in Sumter County has helped raise the bar when it comes to education.

Bought-and-paid for politicians living in The Villages are running the show

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bushnell resident argues that residents of south Sumter County have no representation as bought-and-paid-for politicians from The Villages are running the show.

Why no country clubs south of State Road 44?

A Village of Gilchrist resident is wondering why no country clubs are being built south of State Road 44. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can’t compare growth of The Villages to extermination of American Indians

A Village of Duval resident says you can’t compare the growth of The Villages to the extermination of the American Indians.

Suggestions for improving life in The Villages

A Villager offers ideas for improving life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos