I don’t understand why Joe Biden doesn’t care about American families.

Look at what is happening to our country. Extreme Democrats under the leadership of Joe Biden have run the economy into the ground, watched inflation get sky high and are now completely ignoring their responsibility to get a deal done on the debt ceiling.

Republicans have put forth commonsense legislation to get this country back on the path of fiscal sanity to provide some relief.

Democrats’ extreme position continues the ruinous dysfunctional ways of Washington—high inflation, $31 trillion worth of debt, and an end to the American dream as we know it.

It is beyond time to get our finances under control—the American people deserve to have fiscal sanity and that’s what I’m fighting to deliver.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott represents Florida in the United States Senate.