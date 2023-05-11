89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 11, 2023
type here...

It is beyond time to get our finances under control

By Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

I don’t understand why Joe Biden doesn’t care about American families.

Look at what is happening to our country. Extreme Democrats under the leadership of Joe Biden have run the economy into the ground, watched inflation get sky high and are now completely ignoring their responsibility to get a deal done on the debt ceiling.

Republicans have put forth commonsense legislation to get this country back on the path of fiscal sanity to provide some relief.

Democrats’ extreme position continues the ruinous dysfunctional ways of Washington—high inflation, $31 trillion worth of debt, and an end to the American dream as we know it.

It is beyond time to get our finances under control—the American people deserve to have fiscal sanity and that’s what I’m fighting to deliver.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott represents Florida in the United States Senate.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bought-and-paid for politicians living in The Villages are running the show

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bushnell resident argues that residents of south Sumter County have no representation as bought-and-paid-for politicians from The Villages are running the show.

Why no country clubs south of State Road 44?

A Village of Gilchrist resident is wondering why no country clubs are being built south of State Road 44. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can’t compare growth of The Villages to extermination of American Indians

A Village of Duval resident says you can’t compare the growth of The Villages to the extermination of the American Indians.

Suggestions for improving life in The Villages

A Villager offers ideas for improving life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Do you really care about Native Americans or are you jealous?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident responds to a letter writer who compared the growth of The Villages to the extermination of the American Indians.

Photos