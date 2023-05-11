John F. Howard, 86 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of somerset. PA and Altoona, PA, passed away on April 26, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol; son, Todd, of Somerset. PA; three grandchildren, Casandra, Zachary, and Ian Howard; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly (Don) Miller, Jennifer Conrad, and Melissa Howard, and special caregivers Shirley and John Iorio.

John was preceded in death by his father, Truman (Doc) Howard, his mother Emma Czuba, and stepmother Dorothy Howard.

John was a salesman and manager at Jack Beasley Ford LM in Altoona, and then at Jim Bulow Motors and Mardis Ford in Somerset, PA. In 1980 he opened his preowned car and truck business, John Howard’s Car Store, which he operated in Somerset for 30 years.

John was an avid hot rod, motorcycle, and race fan known for his 1939 red ford convertible. He loved car shows and swapping stories. John was an unassuming, funny, story telling, honest, caring man who loved his family above all else.

At John’s request there will be no service. Contributions in John’s memory can be made to: The Children’s Aid Home and Society of Somerset County 1476 North Center Avenue Somerset, PA 15501.